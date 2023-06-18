Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $593,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.94. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

