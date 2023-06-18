Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

