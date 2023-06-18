Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

VZ stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

