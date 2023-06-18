Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 55 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,754,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $338.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

