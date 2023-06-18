Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Shares of COST stock opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.12 and a 200 day moving average of $492.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

