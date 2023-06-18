Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.