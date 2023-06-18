Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Decreased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

