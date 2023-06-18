Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

LIN opened at $375.29 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

