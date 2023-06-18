Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $523,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

EW opened at $91.94 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.