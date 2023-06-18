Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

