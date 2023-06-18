Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 135,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

