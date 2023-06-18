Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

