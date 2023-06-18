Red Spruce Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

