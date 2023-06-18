Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.