CGN Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

