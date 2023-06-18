Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

