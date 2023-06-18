Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $59.80 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,601 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $59,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

