Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

