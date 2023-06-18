Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

Shares of NOW opened at $565.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $576.68. The firm has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.51, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

