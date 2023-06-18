GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $458.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.88 and its 200 day moving average is $494.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

