Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 123,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

