The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

