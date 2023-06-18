Park National Corp OH Acquires 1,115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $180.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.