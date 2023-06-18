Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

