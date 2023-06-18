M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $270,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 95,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

VZ stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

