M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

