M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,139 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

ABBV stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

