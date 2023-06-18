Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 2,136 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.36. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.