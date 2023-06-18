Verity & Verity LLC Has $22.75 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $4,294,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

