NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $437.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

