Verity & Verity LLC Sells 562 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

