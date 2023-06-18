GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

