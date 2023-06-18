Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,996 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

