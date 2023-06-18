Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $47.78 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

