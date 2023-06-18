Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

