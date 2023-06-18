Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,433 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Shares of NFLX opened at $431.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

