Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.08 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

