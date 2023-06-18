38,189 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKR opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

