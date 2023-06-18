Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.