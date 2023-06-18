Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,191 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.