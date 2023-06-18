Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG opened at $124.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.