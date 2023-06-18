Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $113.29 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

