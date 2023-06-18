New England Research & Management Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $113.29 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

