Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

V stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

