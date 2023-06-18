Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $245,698,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

