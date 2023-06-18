Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

