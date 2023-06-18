Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.65.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

