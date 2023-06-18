Spence Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average is $318.65.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

