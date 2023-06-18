Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Argus cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

