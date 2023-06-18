The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

